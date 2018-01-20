Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy follows his ball on the 16th hole during the third round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Sports

McIlroy 1 shot behind leaders Fisher, Pieters in Abu Dhabi

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 07:17 AM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

Rory McIlroy fired a 7-under 65 Saturday in the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to sit one shot behind leaders Ross Fisher and Thomas Pieters.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy is on 16-under 200 overall with the former world No. 1 playing his first event since October.

England's Fisher also shot a 65, while overnight leader Pieters added a 67 to reach 17-under 199 on a low-scoring day in the absence of any wind at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club's National Course.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson (68) is five shots behind the leaders.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood (67) was tied fourth on 201 with Matthew Fitzpatrick, whose 9-under 63 is the lowest round of the tournament so far.

