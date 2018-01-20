Tim Tebow invited to spring training by Mets

FILE - In this Feb. 27 2017, file photo, New York Mets outfielder and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow laughs during a news conference at the baseball teams spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Tebow will attend major league spring training with the New York Mets. The 30-year-old outfielder was among nine spring training invitees announced by the team Friday, Jan. 19, 2017. John Bazemore, File AP Photo