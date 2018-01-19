Former world heavyweight champ Fury to regain boxing license

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2015 file photo, Britain's then new world champion Tyson Fury, celebrates with the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts after winning the world heavyweight title fight against Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko in Duesseldorf, western Germany. Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to regain his boxing license. The British Boxing Board of Control interviewed Fury on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 and said the suspension of the fighter’s license “will be lifted subject to receipt and clearance of all medical requirements.” Martin Meissner, File AP Photo