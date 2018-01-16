Arroyo Grande’s Jordan Hasay begins Boston Marathon prep with half in Houston

More Videos

Watch moon jellies dance in the water at Monterey Bay Aquarium 0:43

Watch moon jellies dance in the water at Monterey Bay Aquarium

Pause
Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 1:11

Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning 0:55

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Accused cop killer's outburst: ‘I wish I had killed more of the mother-------' 2:14

Accused cop killer's outburst: ‘I wish I had killed more of the mother-------"

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 0:46

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide

Deputy finds these masked bandits hiding in Rocklin - and they are cute 0:23

Deputy finds these masked bandits hiding in Rocklin - and they are cute

Cal Poly professor discusses massive tree die-offs in California 1:22

Cal Poly professor discusses massive tree die-offs in California

What you need to know about the trials of Luis Enriquez Bracamontes and Jannelle Monroy 1:32

What you need to know about the trials of Luis Enriquez Bracamontes and Jannelle Monroy

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides 0:49

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides

  • Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon

    Local running legend Jordan Hasay talks about the recent loss of her mother and her record-breaking third place finish at the 2017 Boston Marathon.

Local running legend Jordan Hasay talks about the recent loss of her mother and her record-breaking third place finish at the 2017 Boston Marathon. Joe Johnston, Travis Gibson The Tribune
Local running legend Jordan Hasay talks about the recent loss of her mother and her record-breaking third place finish at the 2017 Boston Marathon. Joe Johnston, Travis Gibson The Tribune

Sports

Arroyo Grande’s Jordan Hasay begins Boston Marathon prep with half in Houston

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

January 16, 2018 05:33 PM

Arroyo Grande native Jordan Hasay finished eighth Sunday in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon, her first race of the year.

American Molly Huddle set an American record in the race with a seventh-place finish and a time of 1:07:25, beating out Hasay’s 1:08:38. The race was won by Ethiopia’s Ruti Aga.

But Hasay, who is preparing for her second Boston Marathon in the spring, wasn’t disappointed by her effort as she begins her second full year as a road racer following a track career that didn’t meet her high expectations.

“Thankful to @chevronhoustonmarathon for a solid half marathon race today,” Hasay wrote on Instagram. “I ran 68:38. Faster than last year and feeling on track towards @bostonmarathon in April!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The former Mission Prep and University of Oregon star, now a member of Nike’s Oregon Project in Portland, beat her time from last year by two seconds, when she finished in fourth place.

Hasay finished third in her first Boston Marathon last year and set a record for the fastest debut ever by an American woman. She also placed third in the Chicago Marathon in October, setting a course record for an American woman in that race. This year’s Boston Marathon is set for April 16; Huddle is also expected to compete in that race.

Travis Gibson: 805-781-7993, @TravisDgibson

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

View More Video