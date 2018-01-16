Los Angeles Clippers guard Jawun Evans, right, shoots as Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Sports

Bad blood between Rockets, Clippers carries over after game

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 01:05 AM

LOS ANGELES

The hot tempers that flared up during the Los Angeles Clippers' victory over the Houston Rockets have carried over after the game.

Several security guards were present outside the Rockets' locker room Monday night following a 113-102 loss to the Clippers that got heated on the court. Citing anonymous NBA sources, ESPN reported several Rockets players headed toward the Clippers' locker room afterward, seeking a confrontation, but were escorted away by security before anything got physical.

Asked about it, Clippers coach Doc Rivers would only say his team was in its own locker room. "Their entire team was not in their locker room," he said, referring to the Rockets.

Walking into his postgame interview, Rivers joked, "We're honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we're non-violent."

Asked if there was a postgame confrontation, Rockets guard and former Clippers star Chris Paul dodged the question.

