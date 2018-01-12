South Carolina's A'ja Wilson watches from in front of her bench after she fouled out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Columbia, Mo.
Sports

South Carolina F Wilson questionable for game vs Tennessee

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 03:05 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says whether All-American A'ja Wilson plays against No. 6 Tennessee on her sprained right ankle depends on the senior's pain tolerance.

Wilson stepped on someone's foot late in a win over Auburn on Thursday night. She was helped off the court and missed practice Friday because she was receiving treatment.

Staley says Wilson told her after the she would be ready to against the Lady Vols (15-1, 3-1) for the ninth-ranked Gamecocks (14-2, 3-1). Staley says the 6-foot-5 forward must be strong mentally to handle the pain from her ankle sprain if she wants to be effective against Tennessee.

Wilson has missed four games due to injury out of 125 the past four seasons, two each during her sophomore and junior seasons.

