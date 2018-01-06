Cooper's 20 points helps Wagner beat Fair. Dickinson 73-65

Sports

JoJo Cooper scored 20 points with eight rebounds and seven assists and Wagner beat Fairleigh Dickinson 73-65 in a Northeastern Conference matchup on Saturday.

Blake Francis added 13 points for the Seahawks (10-5, 3-1). AJ Sumbry had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots and Nigel Jackson chipped in 11 points.

Wagner had a 39-29 rebounding edge over Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Seahawks trailed 37-34 at the break but opened the second half on an 18-5 run featuring a pair of 3-pointers by Francis and another by Jackson to take a 52-42 lead with 14:13 to play. Fairleigh Dickinson closed to 69-65 on a Darian Anderson 3 with 37 seconds remaining but the Seahawks held on in the final seconds for the win.

Anderson finished with 21 points, four assists and three steals to lead the Knights (5-10, 2-2) who have lost three of their last five. Darnell Edge added 18 points and five boards.

