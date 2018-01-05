Sports

Mullen adds another Mississippi State assistant to UF staff

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 03:02 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

Florida coach Dan Mullen has added another Mississippi State assistant to his staff.

Mullen announced Friday that Christian Robinson has joined the Gators after one season in Starkville, Mississippi.

Robinson, a former Georgia linebacker, previously spent two years (2015-16) as a defensive graduate assistant at Mississippi. During his time with Rebels, he worked primarily with the defensive line.

Robinson began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2013 as a graduate assistant and quality control assistant. A Norcross, Georgia, native, Robinson started 17 of 51 games as a linebacker with the Bulldogs (2009-12) and finished with 159 tackles and 4 ½ sacks.

Robinson is the seventh assistant Mullen has brought with him from the Bulldogs, joining Greg Knox, Nick Savage, Billy Gonzales, John Hevesy, Brian Johnson and Todd Grantham. Johnson came from Houston after spending three seasons working under Mullen.

