Nathan Cochran, 10, attempts to grab Jackson Robbins, 10, as they play football in the snow on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Newport News, Va. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the upper part of the Peninsula and much of the Middle Peninsula. The advisory, issued around 1 p.m. Thursday, warns of snow, blowing snow and slippery roads until 6 p.m.
Sports

NHL game, horse racing called off because of winter storm

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 04:18 PM

The NHL game in Boston between the Bruins and Florida Panthers was among the sports events disrupted Thursday by the winter storm that hit the East Coast.

The Panthers-Bruins matchup was postponed. The NHL hasn't yet announced a makeup date.

Rugged weather also delayed the New York Giants' search for a new coach. They were set to interview Eric Studesville, the recently fired Broncos' running backs coach, but that meeting will now take place next week.

Boston College pushed back the women's basketball game it was scheduled to host against North Carolina by a day until Friday. Also, Rutgers said its gymnastics team was unable to travel to Arizona for its season-opening meet Saturday.

Horse racing at Aqueduct Racetrack was called off through the weekend because of the snow, cold and wind. Live racing will resume on Jan. 11.

