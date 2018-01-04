NHL game, horse racing called off because of winter storm

Nathan Cochran, 10, attempts to grab Jackson Robbins, 10, as they play football in the snow on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Newport News, Va. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the upper part of the Peninsula and much of the Middle Peninsula. The advisory, issued around 1 p.m. Thursday, warns of snow, blowing snow and slippery roads until 6 p.m. The Daily Press via AP Aileen Devlin