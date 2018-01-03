Kei Nishikori out of Australian Open because wrist not ready

FILE - In this Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo, Japan's Kei Nishikori returns the ball to Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Kei Nishikori's agent says the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up is pulling out of the Australian Open. Olivier van Lindonk says in an email Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 that Nishikori is not ready to play best-of-five-set matches as he returns from an injured right wrist that has sidelined him since August. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo