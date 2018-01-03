Sports

Cubs sued for better wheelchair access at Wrigley Field

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 02:51 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

A 20-year-old Chicago Cubs fan is suing team owners to force them to provide better wheelchair access at Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Tribune the lawsuit was filed last month in federal court on behalf of David F. Cerda. His lawyer is his father, David A. Cerda.

The lawsuit says the owners are violating of the Americans with Disabilities Act that it alleges requires greater wheelchair accessibility. It contends a $750 million stadium renovation eliminated wheelchair-accessible sections behind home plate and in right-field bleachers.

A Cubs spokesman declined to comment to the Tribune on the pending civil case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The plaintiff has muscular dystrophy. His father told the Tribune his son has had to watch games from a standing-room-only section that he says has obstructions blocking part of the view.

  Comments  

Videos

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017
Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach 1:43

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach
Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh talks about inaugural Osbaldo Orozco football scholarship 1:23

Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh talks about inaugural Osbaldo Orozco football scholarship

View More Video