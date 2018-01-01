Sports

Stetson comes back from 18-point deficit to win 94-88

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 01:17 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

DELAND, Fla.

B.J. Glasford scored all 16 of his points and Angel Rivera all but one of his 15 in the second half to help rally Stetson to a 94-88 victory over Florida National on Monday.

The Hatters (8-8) gradually cut away at an 18-point lead Florida National built with nine minutes left in the first half, with Rivera making two free throws to give the Hatters their first lead, 77-76, with 4:21 remaining in the game.

The Conquistadors went back up on a four-point play by Christopher Hall before the Hatters grabbed the lead for good on a Glasford jumper and a 3-point play by Rivera. Rivera had another 3-point play and two free throws in the final 1:03.

Hall made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points before fouling out with 50 seconds left. Terence Johnson added 20 points for Florida National, a member of the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association.

