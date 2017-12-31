Sports

Davis has double-double in UCF's 59-39 victory over ECU

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 04:01 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C.

A.J. Davis scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and UCF defeated East Carolina 59-39 on Sunday.

Davis turned in his fourth double-double of the season and Cesar DeJesus added three 3-pointers and 15 points for the Knights (10-4, 1-1), who have six straight wins over East Carolina.

B.J. Tyson scored 13 points with the Pirates (6-7, 0-2) shooting only 32 percent and just 2 of 14 from the 3-point line in totaling their fewest points of the season.

The Knights had a 12-1 run, with five points from Davis, on their way to a 27-18 halftime lead, the fewest points UCF has given up in a half this season.

East Carolina got the first bucket of the second half but UCF then responded with a 16-0 run with six points from Djordjije Mumin and five from DeJesus for a 43-20 lead. The Knights stayed ahead by double figures.

