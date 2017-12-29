Sports

Northwestern quarterback carted off with injured right knee

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 03:05 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson has been carted off the field with an injured right knee hurt after catching a 24-yard pass for the No. 20 Wildcats in the second quarter of the Music City Bowl.

Thorson handed off to running back Jeremy Larkin and then ran down the left sideline for a wide-open catch with 14:23 left in the second. Thorson was tackled by Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones at the Kentucky 5, and the quarterback immediately grabbed his right knee.

The junior quarterback was starting his 38th straight game for Northwestern, and he was 4 of 8 for 35 yards passing when hurt.

Thorson was replaced by Matt Alviti, and Justin Jackson scored on a 5-yard run on the next play for a 10-7 lead.

