Sports

Jackson's 20 sparks UTSA past Rice, 79-66 in C-USA opener

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:29 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SAN ANTONIO

Jhivvan Jackson had his second straight 20-point scoring game to spark Texas-San Antonio to a 79-66 win over Rice in the Conference USA opener on Thursday night.

The reigning C-USA Freshman of the Week was 6 of 10 from the field, tying a season high by knocking down five 3-pointers. He has now reached the 20-point plateau five times in 14 career games.

The Roadrunners built a 34-25 lead at intermission and opened the second half on a 6-0 run fueled by a 3-pointer by Giovanni De Nicolao.

Deon Lyle hit two of his five field goals from beyond the arc to total 12 points for UTSA (8-6, 1-0). Byron Frohnen added eight points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Connor Cashaw scored 14 points and Malik Osborne grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Owls (3-11, 0-1). Robert Martin and Najja Hunter each added 11 points.

  Comments  

Videos

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach 1:43

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach
Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh talks about inaugural Osbaldo Orozco football scholarship 1:23

Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh talks about inaugural Osbaldo Orozco football scholarship
Paso Robles High quarterback Hunter Barnhart talks about stellar sophomore season 3:53

Paso Robles High quarterback Hunter Barnhart talks about stellar sophomore season

View More Video