Lofton carries New Mexico State past UC Irvine, 65-60

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:27 PM

IRVINE, Calif.

Zach Lofton hit 6 of 8 from the free throw line in the final two minutes to preserve New Mexico State's 65-60 win over UC Irvine on Thursday night.

The victory caps a nine-game road trip that included a 63-54 win over then-No. 6 Miami that was the Hurricanes first loss of the season. It was the Aggies first win over a ranked opponent since 2007.

New Mexico State now heads into Western Athletic Conference play at Chicago State on January 6.

Lofton finished with 17 points for the Aggies (12-3). Sidy N'Dir and Eli Chuha finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Jemerrio Jones contributed 10 points while pulling down 14 rebounds. The Aggies shot just 36.1 percent from the floor (22 of 61), but were 17 of 25 from the free throw line.

Eyassu Worku had 19 points to lead the Anteaters (5-11), with Evan Leonard adding 12 points.

