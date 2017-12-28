Sports

Hall, Frey lift Montana State over Southern Utah 104-99

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:27 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CEDAR CITY , Utah

Tyler Hall poured in 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range, and Harald Frey added a career-best 30 points with six assists and four steals to help Montana State hold off Southern Utah 104-99 on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener.

Montana State's two-man show combined to shoot 61 percent from the floor, accounting for 21 of 33 made baskets and 12 of the 14 3-pointers by the Bobcats (8-6). Hall and Frey have teamed up to make 84 of MSU's 121 3-pointers this season. Devonte Klines and reserve Joe Mvuezolo Jr. scored 13 and 12, respectively.

Jadon Cohee topped the Thunderbirds (6-6) with 20 points, James McGee scored 19, Dwayne Morgan added 15 points and Christian Musoko scored 12.

Montana State got a measure of revenge after the Thunderbirds knocked them out of the conference tournament last season with a 109-105 victory in triple overtime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Frey scored seven points in a 13-4 run to close out the first half and the Bobcats led 49-46 at intermission. Montana State led the entire second half, but could never push its lead to double digits.

  Comments  

Videos

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach 1:43

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach
Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh talks about inaugural Osbaldo Orozco football scholarship 1:23

Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh talks about inaugural Osbaldo Orozco football scholarship
Paso Robles High quarterback Hunter Barnhart talks about stellar sophomore season 3:53

Paso Robles High quarterback Hunter Barnhart talks about stellar sophomore season

View More Video