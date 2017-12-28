Pineiro, Wright spark San Diego to 73-63 WCC opener

Sports

Isaiah Pineiro scored 23 points, Isaiah Wright added 17 with six assists and San Diego rolled past San Francisco 73-63 Thursday night in a West Coast Conference opener.

Pineiro hit a pair of 3-pointers as San Diego (10-3) charged into the lead for good, 9-4, early in the game and Wright hit a 3 that sparked the Toreros to a 9-2 finish to the first half with a 37-26 lead. San Francisco was unable to get closer than 51-45 after halftime.

San Diego shot 22-for-48 (46 percent) from the floor, and made 8 of 18 3-pointers while San Francisco was 2 of 15 from distance. Pineiro made 7 of 18 shots, including 3 of 5 from distance. San Diego also scored 21 points from the free throw line on 28 San Francisco fouls.

Souley Boum led the Dons (8-6) with 21 points, Chase Foster scored 14 with seven rebounds and Nate Renfro added 10 points. San Francisco was 2-for-15 from 3-point range as San Diego showed off its No. 1 rating in 3-point defense (.233).

