Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson drives to the basket while defended by Colorado State's Che Bob
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson drives to the basket while defended by Colorado State's Che Bob 10) and Prentiss Nixon during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Boise, Idaho.
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson drives to the basket while defended by Colorado State's Che Bob 10) and Prentiss Nixon during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Boise, Idaho.

Sports

Boise State downs Colorado State 93-71 behind Hutchison

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 08:53 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BOISE, Idaho

Chandler Hutchison scored 24 points and Boise State never trailed in beating Colorado State 93-71 in the Mountain West Conference opener Wednesday night to notch the Broncos' eighth straight win at home.

Marcus Dickinson scored a career-high 16, Alex Hobbs also scored 16 with four assists, Christian Sengfelder had 13 points and Zach Haney 12 for the Broncos (11-2, 1-0).

Boise State outshot Colorado State 54 percent to 41 percent from the floor and scored 27 points off of 13 Rams' turnovers.

Colorado State closed to 49-44 on Nico Carvacho's jumper early in the second half, but Sengfelder hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Broncos pulled away to a 72-59 lead on Hutchison's layup with 8:32 left. Haney's layup sparked an 11-0 run for a 21-point lead while the Rams went scoreless for 3 1/2 minutes and the Broncos cruised the rest of the way.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Boise State twice led by 13 and took a 43-33 advantage into the break after scoring 17 points off of eight Rams' turnovers.

Prentiss Nixon and Anthony Bonner scored 16 apiece, Carvacho added 15 and Deion James had 12 for the Rams (7-7, 0-1) who have lost eight straight on the road.

  Comments  

Videos

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach 1:43

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach
Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh talks about inaugural Osbaldo Orozco football scholarship 1:23

Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh talks about inaugural Osbaldo Orozco football scholarship
Paso Robles High quarterback Hunter Barnhart talks about stellar sophomore season 3:53

Paso Robles High quarterback Hunter Barnhart talks about stellar sophomore season

View More Video