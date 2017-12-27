Sports

Judge refuses to dismiss St. Louis suit against the Rams

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 03:20 PM

ST. LOUIS

A St. Louis judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the city of St. Louis and the region's sports authority over the departure of the NFL's Rams, meaning the case will likely go to trial.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh issued the ruling Wednesday.

McGraugh did dismiss a count of fraud alleged against other teams and owners.

The lawsuit filed in April alleges that the Rams failed to meet league relocation rules when leaving for Los Angeles prior to the 2016 season, constituting a contractual breach with St. Louis.

A message seeking comment from the NFL was not immediately returned.

