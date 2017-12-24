Mike Brown's contributions to Warriors mean so much

FILE - In this June 1, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown answers questions during a news conference after Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif. Brown has a do-for-others nature and as the Warriors host Cleveland on Christmas Day everyone will remember exactly what he did to help guide Golden State to a second title in three years last June as he filled in for ailing head coach Steve Kerr. Ben Margot, File AP Photo