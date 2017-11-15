FILE - At left, in a July 9, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland. At right is a 2017 file photo showing Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber. Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw duel for the NL Cy Young Award while Corey Kluber and Chris Sale top the candidates for the AL prize. The Cy Young Awards are announced Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
FILE - At left, in a July 9, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland. At right is a 2017 file photo showing Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber. Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw duel for the NL Cy Young Award while Corey Kluber and Chris Sale top the candidates for the AL prize. The Cy Young Awards are announced Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

Indians ace Corey Kluber easily wins 2nd AL Cy Young Award

November 15, 2017 3:30 PM

Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians has easily won his second American League Cy Young Award.

Kluber got 28 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The honor was announced Wednesday on MLB Network.

Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox finished second and Luis Severino of the New York Yankees was third.

Kluber led the majors with a 2.25 ERA and his 18 wins tied for the most in baseball. He added to the Cy Young he won with the Indians in 2014.

Nicknamed "Klubot" for his robotic manner on the mound, he finished 18-4 and struck out 265.

Kluber was especially dominant down the stretch, closing out the season by going 11-1 to help Cleveland win the AL Central.

Sale topped the majors with 308 strikeouts — he was the first AL pitcher to fan 300 since Pedro Martinez in 1999. Sale went 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA.

The NL prize was to be announced later in the day.

