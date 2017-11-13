Sports

Caroline, Martin help Nevada hold off Rhode Island, 88-81

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:21 PM

RENO, Nev.

Jordan Caroline had a double-double and Caleb Martin scored 24 points to help Nevada hold on for an 88-81 win over Rhode Island on Monday night.

Caroline made 7 of 13 field-goal attempts and hit a career-high 14 free throws on 17 attempts to finish with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Martin, a junior transfer from N.C. State, has 50 points in two games with the Wolfpack.

Nevada (2-0) took its first lead on a dunk by Caroline during a 13-3 run that made it 28-20 with 6:28 left in the first half and took its biggest lead, 40-28, on a short jumper by Caroline in the opening moments of the second. Jared Terrell scored 14 of Rhode Island's first 34 second-half points as the Rams tied it three times, including 66-all with eight minutes remaining, but Martin scored 10 points — including two 3-pointers 46 seconds apart — and Caroline added seven from there to pull away.

Terrell scored 24 points for Rhode Island before fouling out late. E.C. Matthews added 18 points.

The Rams shot just 56 percent (10 of 18) from the free-throw line, while Nevada hit 36 of 44 (82 percent) foul shots.

