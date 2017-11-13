Sports

San Francisco holds off St. Francis (PA) for 75-63 win

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:46 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Souley Boum scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers and all eight of his free throws, to help San Francisco hold off St. Francis (PA) for a 75-63 win Monday night.

After a tight first half, San Francisco (1-1) raced out to a big lead following the break but had to hold off a St. Francis rally that nearly erased the double-digit advantage.

A 9-0 run by St. Francis (0-2) included buckets from Scott Meredith, Mark Flagg and Keith Braxton to trail 58-57 with 4:37 to play. The rally stalled when Jordan Ratinho sank a 3-pointer at the other end and San Francisco scored eight straight points to retake control.

Ratinho finished with 17 points and Frankie Ferrari had 11 for San Francisco, which hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half.

Jamaal King and Isaiah Blackmon led St. Francis with 13 points apiece and Braxton had 12.

