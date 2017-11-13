The new president of the FC Lausanne-Sport David Thompson, CEO of INEOS Switzerland, speaks during a press conference , in Rolle, canton of Vaud, Switzerland, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. British-owned multinational chemical firm INEOS has agreed a deal to buy Swiss top-tier club Lausanne-Sport.
Sports

British chemical firm to buy Swiss soccer club Lausanne

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 6:48 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

British-owned multinational chemical firm INEOS has agreed to buy Swiss soccer club Lausanne-Sport.

INEOS director David Thompson says he is targeting a return to European club competitions within four years.

Lausanne, coached by former Switzerland midfielder Fabio Celestini, is sixth in the 10-team Swiss league. It last played in the Europa League in 2010 as a second-division club.

Thompson, who is set to become CEO, says the club aims to add a technical director and up to four experienced players, and work with youth academies in Botswana and Namibia.

Lausanne will move into a new, 12,000-capacity stadium in 2019.

With headquarters in nearby Rolle, INEOS is privately owned by British executives with annual sales in petrochemicals of $40 billion.

