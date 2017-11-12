Sports

McMaryion throws for 4 TDs, Fresno St. beats Hawaii 31-21

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:30 AM

HONOLULU

Marcus McMaryion threw four touchdown passes, including two to KeeSean Johnson, to help Fresno State beat Hawaii 31-21 on Saturday night.

McMaryion was 19-of-36 passing for 226 yards with two interceptions and Johnson finished with six receptions for 91 yards for Fresno State (7-3, 5-1 Mountain West).

After Dru Brown's 7-yard touchdown pass to Kumoku Noa gave Hawaii (3-7, 1-6) a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, the Bulldogs scored 31 straight points to remain in first place in the West division of the conference standings, one game ahead of San Diego State with two regular-season games to play.

McMaryion threw touchdown passes to Johnson, Jared Rice and David Tangipa in the second quarter as Fresno State took a 21-7 lead into halftime. Jimmy Camacho made a 27-yard field goal with 5:02 left in the third quarter and, after Hawaii fumbled, Johnson's second TD catch, a 16-yarder, made it 31-7 about 3½ minutes later.

Brown threw two touchdown passes and Diocemy Saint Juste had 22 carries for 104 yards for Hawaii.

Timelapse: Construction of SLO-Op Climbing's new gym The Pad

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win 0:31

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: 'We deserve this' 1:33

