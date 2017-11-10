Sports

Santa Clara has 6 in double figures, routs La Verne 120-70

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 11:11 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

KJ Feagin scored 21 points to help Santa Clara cruise to a 120-70 victory over Division III La Verne in a season opener on Friday night.

Three freshmen scored in double figures for the Broncos. Shaquille Walters, from London, England, scored 20 points. Matt Turner added 13 points and Josip Vrankic chipped in 10.

Henry Caruso scored 14 points and Matt Hauser had 10 for Santa Clara, which shot 62 percent from the field and made 24 of 29 free throws.

Connor Head had 14 points to lead La Verne.

The Broncos opened on an 8-0 run, had a double-digit lead five minutes into the game and cruised from there.

It was the first of a four-game homestand for Santa Clara before beginning the Great Alaska Shootout in Anchorage, Alaska against Idaho on Nov. 22.

