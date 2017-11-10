Sports

Freshmen lead Maryland Eastern Shore to 95-69 win

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 9:46 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.

Freshmen Cameron Bacote and Sean Hoggs combined for 13 3-pointers and 51 points off the bench to lead Maryland Eastern Shore to a 95-69 win over Division III Valley Forge on Friday night.

Bacote made 6 of 12 behind the arc and 11 of 18 overall for 28 points to go with 11 assists. Hoggs was 7 of 8 behind the arc and 8 of 11 overall for 23 points.

Three starters, Tyler Jones, LeAndre Thomas and Ahman Frost, scored 10 points apiece for the Hawks, who shot 51 percent (36 of 70) for the game. Maryland Eastern Shore finished with 22 assists on 36 baskets and only had six turnovers.

Alex Sanchez had 28 points for Valley Forge, making 14 of 19 from the line. London Bariq added 15 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win 0:31

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win
Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: 'We deserve this' 1:33

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: 'We deserve this'
A surf-monster mash: Haoleween surf contest in Morro Bay 0:48

A surf-monster mash: Haoleween surf contest in Morro Bay

View More Video