East Tennessee State extends Forbes' deal through 2021-22

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 5:16 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes has agreed to a contract extension running through 2021-22 after leading the Buccaneers to an NCAA Tournament berth last season.

Forbes led ETSU to a 27-8 record last season that included a Southern Conference Tournament championship and a share of the league's regular-season title. ETSU lost 80-65 to Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament .

ETSU went 24-12 in 2015-16, Forbes' first season.

ETSU athletic director Scott Carter said in a release Friday that "I've known Coach Forbes for over a decade and can't think of a better person to carry Buccaneer basketball's culture into the future."

Forbes said Carter's "vision for the future of ETSU athletics is something I want to be a part of now, and in the future."

