NFL HALFWAY: So many surprises, from Trump/anthem to Eagles

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Philadelphia. Who anticipated the NFL getting caught up in a back-and-forth with President Donald Trump over players kneeling during the national anthem? And who could have imagined that the Philadelphia Eagles would own the best record in the league at the midway point? This NFL season has been full of surprises. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo