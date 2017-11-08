More Videos

Sports

Boreal opens Wednesday, Mammoth Mountain season to begin Thursday

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 08, 2017 9:50 AM

Light snowfall throughout the Sierra and Lake Tahoe is expected to miss Boreal Mountain Resort’s opening day Wednesday.

Boreal will be joined by Mammoth Mountain on Thursday before several other big-name resorts open the following Friday. Snow began falling in the Sierra back in September, and picked up last weekend with about a foot dropping near Tahoe.

Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe let people onto the slopes into late October, then opened the Wizard chairlift for good on Tuesday.

Other opening dates for Northern California ski hubs include:

▪ Boreal Mountain Resort: Wednesday

▪ Mammoth Mountain: Thursday

▪ Squaw Valley: Nov. 17

▪ Alpine Meadows: Nov. 17

▪ Northstar California: Nov. 17

▪ Heavenly: Nov. 17

▪ Kirkwood: Nov. 22

▪ Tahoe Donner: Dec. 8, cross-country skiing opens on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23.

▪ Homewood Mountain Resort: Dec. 8

▪ Diamond Peak: Dec. 14

▪ June Mountain: Dec. 15

▪ Sugar Bowl: TBA

▪ Soda Springs: TBA

▪ Sierra-At-Tahoe: TBA

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

