Pick Six: Oklahoma, Texas among teams set for tourney return

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 file photo, Texas coach Shaka Smart calls to his players during the first half on an NCAA college basketball game against Kent State in Austin, Texas. Texas’ freshman class should help the Longhorns rebound from a dismal 2016-17 campaign. Texas’ incoming recruiting class was ranked sixth in the 247Sports Composite and features 6-11 forward Mohamed Bamba, the nation’s No. 3 overall recruit. Freshman Matt Coleman could take over immediately as the Longhorns’ top point guard. Eric Gay, File AP Photo