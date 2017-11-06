Sports

Alabama forward Braxton Key scheduled for knee surgery

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:17 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Alabama forward Braxton Key will have surgery on his left knee.

Crimson Tide coach Avery Johnson said after Monday night's exhibition game with Alabama-Huntsville that Key will have surgery on his meniscus Tuesday. He didn't offer a timetable for his return.

Key was a freshman All-Southeastern Conference performer last season. He led the team in scoring with 12 points a game and was second in both rebounding and assists.

Key and freshman point guard Collin Sexton didn't play in the exhibition game. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne says Sexton is ineligible and hasn't been reinstated by the NCAA.

Alabama opens the season Friday against Memphis at the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Maryland.

