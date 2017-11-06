Fromm trying to become 2nd true freshman QB to win it all

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 file photo, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm throws a pass against Florida in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Jake Fromm hardly looks like someone who was playing high school football a year ago. He stepped right in when Georgia's starter was injured in the very first game. The No. 2 Bulldogs are trying to become only the second team to win a national title with a true freshman quarterback. John Raoux, File AP Photo