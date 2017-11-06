Rangers exercise option on Perez, decline Napoli, Barnette

Sports

The Texas Rangers have declined their 2018 club options for slugger Mike Napoli and reliever Tony Barnette, and won't make a $17.4 million qualifying offer to free agent pitcher Andrew Cashner.

Texas did exercise its club option on 13-game winner Martin Perez, a 26-year-old left-hander.

General manager Jon Daniels said Monday that the Rangers wouldn't make qualifying offers on any of their free agents. That includes Cashner, the Texas native who was 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA in 28 starts in his only season with the Rangers, and center fielder Carlos Gomez.

Right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx and catcher A.J. Jimenez were assigned outright to Triple-A Round Rock and can choose free agency.

