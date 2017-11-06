Pens appreciate now-Coyotes coach Tocchet's role in Cup wins

FILE - In this July 13, 2017, file photo, Rick Tocchet, the new coach of the Arizona Coyotes, speaks during a news conference in Glendale, Ariz. Tocchet will get his third Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup ring, second as an assistant coach after one as a player, when he visits as coach of the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night, Nov. 7, 2017. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo