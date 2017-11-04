Sports

Fourcade scores last-second TD, Nicholls beats HBU 23-17

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 5:36 PM

THIBODAUX, La.

Chase Fourcade hit Dai'Jean Dixon on a 44-yard scoring strike on the last play of the game as Nicholls took advantage of the last shot to beat Houston Baptist 23-17 on Saturday.

Nicholls' Lorran Fonseca opened the scoring with a 50-yard field goal and HBU's Alec Chadwick drilled a 50-yarder to tie the game with 23 seconds left.

Fourcade, who threw for 254 yards, moved the Colonels (7-2, 6-1 Southland Conference) 52 yards in three plays for the winning score.

HBU (1-8, 0-7) took a 14-3 lead early in the second with B.J. Kelly scoring from the 1 and Bailey Zappe finding Ethan Fry from the 9.

Fonseca nailed field goals of 40- and 35-yards to trail 14-9 going into the final quarter.

Dontrell Taylor ran in from the 3 early in the fourth to go ahead 15-14. Marcel Andry sacked Zappe in the end zone for a 17-14 lead.

