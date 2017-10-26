More Videos

Sports

Sorry, cycling fans, next year’s Tour of California will skip SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

October 26, 2017 2:46 PM

San Luis Obispo County won’t host any stages of the Amgen Tour of California next spring.

This past May, Stage 3 of the tour started in Pismo Beach and looped through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to finish in Morro Bay. In 2016, Morro Bay hosted a stage of the race for the first time.And the tour has come through different SLO County cities for years.

Next year, however, SLO County isn’t included at all. Santa Barbara County will host the finish of Stage 2 on May 14 as cyclists race north from Ventura, according to a release from the tour.

And the women’s race will mostly stay in Northern California, with stops in Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento.

“The 2018 host cities include the return of fan and race team favorites, longtime veterans like San Jose and Sacramento, and two first-time destinations: Ventura and King City,” read a release from the tour.

Here’s a look at the route for the men’s race:

Stage 1, May 13: Long Beach

Stage 2, May 14: Ventura to Santa Barbara County (Gibraltar Road)

Stage 3, May 15: King City to Monterey County (Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca)

Stage 4, May 16: San Jose (time trial)

Stage 5, May 17: Stockton to Elk Grove

Stage 6, May 18: Folsom to South Lake Tahoe

Stage 7, May 19: Sacramento

And here’s the route for the women’s race:

Related stories from The Tribune

Stage1, May 17: 1 Elk Grove

Stage 2, May 18: South Lake Tahoe

Stage 3, May 19: Sacramento

For more information on the race, visit www.amgentourofcalifornia.com.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

