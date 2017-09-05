Jordan Hasay continues her running renaissance at New Haven Road Race | Sports Notes

Local running star Jordan Hasay won the USA Track & Field 20K Championships with a time of 1:06:35 at the New Haven Road Race in New Haven, Connecticut.
Hasay, a former Mission Prep and University of Oregon star who finished third at the Boston Marathon in April and set the record for an American woman in a marathon debut, beat out defending champion Alphine Tuliamuk (1:07:49) at the Labor Day race.
.@JordanHasay runs away with the @usatf 20K Championship at the @NHVRoadRace in New Haven! pic.twitter.com/Okup4lTB1b— Michael Scott (@urimiscott) September 4, 2017
Jordan Hasay talks about her @usatf 20 km win. #nhrr pic.twitter.com/dkhD3PHZCO— Mary Albl (@MaryAlbl) September 4, 2017
“Thankful and excited about my build up for the Chicago Marathon on October 8th!” Hasay wrote on her Instagram page after the race.
Dzubnar Cut
The NFL can be a cruel business. You don’t have to remind former Cal Poly linebacker Nick Dzubnar of that.
Two days after making the L.A. Chargers’ final 53-man roster and looking like he would be a part of the team when it started the season, Dzubnar was cut Monday to make room for former USC and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Hayes Pullard, who was claimed off waivers.
Dzubnar will be placed on waivers, and his NFL future is uncertain. It’s possible he could join the Chargers practice squad or be claimed by another NFL team.
Cal Poly Notes
▪ The Cal Poly cross country program began its 2017 season Saturday with a sweep of UC Santa Barbara at the annual Lagoon Open. Former Cuesta College runner Miranda Daschian finished second in the women’s 5k race in her Cal Poly debut with a time of 17:58.92. Cal Poly’s Swarnjit Boyal won the men’s 8k event in 25:06.00.
▪ In women’s soccer, Oregon defeated Cal Poly 2-1. Sophomore Jessica Johnson scored the only goal for the Mustangs (2-3-1). Johnson also had a goal in a 1-0 win over Boise State on Friday. Cal Poly will go on the road against San Jose State on Friday before hosting their home opener at Alex G. Spanos Stadium against Sacramento State at 7 p.m. Sept. 15.
▪ Cal Poly men’s soccer lost to Georgetown (3-1) and No. 6 Maryland (1-0) on Friday and Monday, respectively, to drop to 0-4 on the season.
Prep Notes
▪ The top high school girls volleyball teams in SLO County will be in action this weekend for the 32nd annual SLO Town Tournament.
Arroyo Grande High, led by Rilee Day who had 20 kills to open the season in a win over Dos Pueblos, enters as one of the top teams in Division 3 of the CIF-Southern Section.
Here are some of the top SLO County players competing in the tournament: Abby Wright, Atascadero, Sr.; Alyssa Simmons, Mission Prep, Sr.; Brooke Milder, Paso Robles, Jr.; Templeton, Cheyenne Rice, Jr.; Sophie Maino, SLO High, Sr.
The tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday, will also feature 35 schools from all over the state and will be played at SLO, Mission Prep and Morro Bay high schools.
▪ Arroyo Grande boys water polo nearly pulled off an upset over highly ranked San Marcos on Thursday, but fell 9-8. A.G. opens the PAC 8 season against defending champions Righetti on Tuesday.
▪ Some of the races at the Greg DeNike Big Ditch Cross County Invitational held on a scorching Saturday afternoon at Talley Fields had to be cut from 2.5 miles to 1.3 miles due to health concerns as temperatures soared past 100 degrees.
A.G.’s Luis Jazo (second) was the top boys finisher for SLO County, while Paso Robles’ Pablo Cortes finished fourth in the boys 11th/12th grade boys race and Morro Bay’s Anelise Dempsey (fifth) was the top SLO County finisher in the girls race.
Paso Robles (3rd) finished as the top girls team in the county, and Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles finished second and third, respectively, in the boys race. In total, 12 schools competed in the race.
▪ In other cross country news, the CIF-Southern Section released its Top 10 rankings Tuesday. Here are the SLO County Schools that made the cut — Boys: Arroyo Grande (No. 6, Division 2); SLO High (No. 3 Division 4); Girls: SLO High (No. 6, Division 4)
Other Notes
Arroyo Grande graduate Brie Welch scored her first collegiate goal for the Pepperdine women’s soccer team in a 3-0 win over Dartmouth on Sunday.
Comments