Atlanta Dream fire coach Michael Cooper after 12-22 season

FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Dream head coach Michael Cooper motions about a call in favor of the Seattle Storm in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, in Seattle. The Atlanta Dream have fired coach Michael Cooper after their worst season since 2008. The WNBA team announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, that it "decided to part ways" with Cooper, the former Los Angeles Lakers star who guided the team for the last four years. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo