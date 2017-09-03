Sports

Bears waive running back Jeremy Langford

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 6:52 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill.

The Chicago Bears have waived running back Jeremy Langford.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2015, Langford ran for 537 yards as a rookie.

He came into last season as the starter, but ankle injuries early on and in training camp this year along with the emergence of Jordan Howard helped make him expendable. Howard ran for 1,313 yards as a rookie in 2016.

Chicago waived tight end Ben Braunecker and long snapper Jeff Overbaugh on Sunday. The Bears also acquired running back Taquan Mizzell, Tre McBride and long snapper Andrew DePaola off waivers.

