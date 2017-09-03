Sports

September 3, 2017 8:38 AM

Miguel Angel Lopez wins 15th Vuelta stage, Froome keeps lead

The Associated Press
ALTO HOYA DE LA MORA, Spain

Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the mountainous 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, while Tour de France winner Chris Froome tacked a few seconds onto his overall lead.

A late surge by Froome over the final meters of the punishing ride over two category one and a final special-category ascent allowed him to increase the gap over Vincenzo Nibali from 55 seconds to 1:01.

Lopez attacked with Alberto Contador near the start of the stage's last climb. Lopez then set off on his own to pass breakaway rider Adam Yates and surge to the summit finish at Alto Hoya de la Mora.

Lopez finished the 129.4-kilometer (80.4-mile) stage starting in Alcala la Real in 3 hours, 34 minutes, 51 seconds.

Lopez, a 23-year-old rider for Astana, claimed his first grand tour win on Wednesday, when he won a similarly tough mountain stage finishing at the Calar Alto summit.

