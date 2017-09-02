Sports

September 2, 2017 10:01 PM

D-II Tuskegee upends Alabama St. 14-6 behind Ezell

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Jamarcus Ezell threw a touchdown pass and Jonah McCutcheon had a 46-yard interception return for a score and NCAA Division II-member Tuskegee never trailed in its 14-6 win over Alabama State Saturday night.

Ezell threw a 55-yard touchdown to Peyton Ramzy 90 seconds before halftime for the game's first score. After a scoreless third quarter, McCutcheon picked off Hornets reserve quarterback Darryl Pearson Jr. with 10:46 left in the game.

Starter Kobie Jones returned for the Hornets and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alex Anderson to avoid the shut out in the season opener for both teams.

Alabama State outgained Tuskegee in total yards 367-192 and owned time of possession 35:47 to 24:13. However, the Hornets were flagged for 17 penalties totaling 156 yards and committed two turnovers.

The last time the two teams met was in 2012, with Tuskegee claiming a 27-25 win at ASU Stadium in the final meeting between the two in the Turkey Day Classic.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County 0:39

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County

Pause
For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day 2:19

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke 1:06

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide 2:07

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 1:05

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park 2:25

Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park

Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season 2:00

Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season

  • Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

    Colgate defeated Cal Poly 20-14 to open the 2017 FCS football season.

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

View more video

Sports