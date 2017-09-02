No. 1 Alabama smothers No. 3 Florida State in opener, 24-7

0:39 Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County Pause

2:19 For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

1:06 How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

1:25 Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store

1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

2:01 CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

2:25 Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park