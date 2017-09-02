Sports

September 2, 2017 8:33 PM

10-man FC Dallas salvages 2-2 draw with Red Bulls

The Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas

Mauro Diaz scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute and 10-man FC Dallas salvaged a 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Luis Robles guessed the right direction, but Diaz powered it past with enough height to stay out of the goalkeeper's reach.

Jacori Hayes was sent off in the 37th minute for his second yellow card in a nine-minute span. The Red Bulls (12-10-4) took the lead six minutes later when Bradley Wright-Phillips redirected Alex Muyl's diagonal cross with a back heel flick, and Sacha Kljestan smashed it home into the upper right corner.

Herman Grana tied it for FC Dallas (9-7-10) in the 54th minute, slotting it through Robles' legs for his first career MLS goal.

The Red Bulls retook the lead at 2-1 in the 57th on Aaron Long's first MLS goal, a chip header off Kljestan's free kick.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County 0:39

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County

Pause
California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day 2:19

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke 1:06

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:26

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:29

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 1:25

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 4:33

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence 2:08

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence

  • Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

    Colgate defeated Cal Poly 20-14 to open the 2017 FCS football season.

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

View more video

Sports