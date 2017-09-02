Patterson's 4TDs propel Ole Miss past S. Alabama 47-27

0:39 Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County Pause

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

2:19 For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

1:06 How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

0:26 Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall

0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

1:25 Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store

4:33 Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them

1:31 Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County