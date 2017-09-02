Sports

September 2, 2017 7:30 PM

Former Cal Poly star Nick Dzubnar makes L.A. Chargers 53-man roster

By Travis Gibson

tgibson@thetribunenews.com

Nick Dzubnar can breathe a sigh of relief after the L.A. Chargers announced Saturday the former Cal Poly linebacker made the team’s final 53-man roster.

The announcement was made as teams across the NFL made final cuts in preparation for the start of the season this week.

Dzubnar, 26, is entering his third season in the NFL after his second year was cut short by a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in October, four games into the campaign. He originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and became a regular on special teams and was pushing for a spot as a starter when he got injured. As a rookie in 2015, Dzubnar led the Chargers with 13 tackles on special teams.

Another Cal Poly player, Asa Jackson, was not so lucky. Jackson was released by the San Francisco 49ers before the NFL’s 1 p.m. deadline. A two-interception performance by the former Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions player shooting for a seventh NFL season against the Chargers in the 49ers preseason game wasn’t enough to secure a final roster spot.

After signing with the Green Bay Packers in May, former Cal Poly linebacker Josh Letuligasenoa was also reportedly among the cuts made on Saturday.

Another former Central Coast star, linebacker Tyler Gray, was also among the cuts. Gray, a Templeton High School graduate who played at Boise State, was trying for the second season to land a spot with the Miami Dolphins.

Dzubnar and the Chargers will open the season on Monday night, Sept. 11, on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke 1:06

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

Pause
California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day 2:19

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County 0:39

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 1:25

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon 2:01

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness 0:40

Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 1:05

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park 2:25

Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park

  • Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

    Colgate defeated Cal Poly 20-14 to open the 2017 FCS football season.

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

View more video

Sports