Former Cal Poly star Nick Dzubnar makes L.A. Chargers 53-man roster

Nick Dzubnar can breathe a sigh of relief after the L.A. Chargers announced Saturday the former Cal Poly linebacker made the team’s final 53-man roster.
The announcement was made as teams across the NFL made final cuts in preparation for the start of the season this week.
Dzubnar, 26, is entering his third season in the NFL after his second year was cut short by a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in October, four games into the campaign. He originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and became a regular on special teams and was pushing for a spot as a starter when he got injured. As a rookie in 2015, Dzubnar led the Chargers with 13 tackles on special teams.
@calpoly_football greats living out their @nfl dreams @NickDzubnar @WSB_916 #salute you guys #ridehigh pic.twitter.com/KKcsbDU0EP— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) September 1, 2017
Another Cal Poly player, Asa Jackson, was not so lucky. Jackson was released by the San Francisco 49ers before the NFL’s 1 p.m. deadline. A two-interception performance by the former Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions player shooting for a seventh NFL season against the Chargers in the 49ers preseason game wasn’t enough to secure a final roster spot.
Interception #2 on the night for @WSB_916!#LACvsSF pic.twitter.com/143U1UNpa3— NFL (@NFL) September 1, 2017
After signing with the Green Bay Packers in May, former Cal Poly linebacker Josh Letuligasenoa was also reportedly among the cuts made on Saturday.
Another former Central Coast star, linebacker Tyler Gray, was also among the cuts. Gray, a Templeton High School graduate who played at Boise State, was trying for the second season to land a spot with the Miami Dolphins.
Dzubnar and the Chargers will open the season on Monday night, Sept. 11, on the road against the Denver Broncos.
