Sports

September 2, 2017 6:59 PM

Herink throws 3 TDs and ETSU wins in new stadium 31-10

The Associated Press
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.

Austin Herink threw three touchdown passes and East Tennessee State celebrated the opening of its new football stadium with a 31-10 season-opening victory over Division-II Limestone on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers, playing their third season of football since restarting the program in 2015 following a 13-year hiatus, triumphed in their new on-campus home, William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

ETSU didn't waste any time breaking in the scoreboard, going 79 yards on eight plays after the game-opening kickoff with Herink capping the drive with a 43-yard TD throw to Andrew Heyward. Herink threw a 45-yard score to Anthony Spagnoletti, and Jajuan Stinson scored on a 1-yard run just before the end of the half for a 21-3 lead.

Herink added a 25-yard TD to Vincent Lowe in the second half.

The Saints, entering their fourth season of competition, got their touchdown on Ivan Corbin's 2-yard run that finished a 16-play drive.

