Sports

September 2, 2017 6:57 PM

Jackson sparks The Citadel to a 31-14 win over D-II Newberry

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

Cam Jackson ran for 110 yards and a touchdown as The Citadel ground past NCAA Division II Newberry College, 31-14 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs rushed for 374 yards and three touchdowns while holding the Wolves to just 66 yards on the ground.

Grant Drakeford got the Bulldogs on the board in the first quarter with a 29-yard touchdown run. Newberry answered when Darius Clark punched in from 3 yards out to make it 7-7. Jordan Black scored on a 1-yard run just before half and Jackson dashed 74 yards for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter for Gardner-Webb.

Dom Allen completed 4 of 10 passes for 37 yards and carried 16 times for 91 to lead The Citadel offense.

The Citadel defense checked Newberry on 26 rushing attempts. The Wolves' passing game was better as Nick Jones completed 16 of 29 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke 1:06

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

Pause
For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day 2:19

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 1:25

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon 2:01

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness 0:40

Meet Jace Jones, a 5-month-old Paso boy with a rare illness

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home 1:29

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence 2:08

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 1:05

Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

  • Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

    Colgate defeated Cal Poly 20-14 to open the 2017 FCS football season.

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

View more video

Sports