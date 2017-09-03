MLS Capsules

0:39 Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County Pause

0:46 Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo

0:41 It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

1:06 How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

2:08 SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence

1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

2:25 Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park

1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

2:00 Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season